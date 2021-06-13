Orogrande calendar: Coming events
(OROGRANDE, NM) Live events are coming to Orogrande.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orogrande:
Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Address: 3948 E. Lohman Ave., Education Department (Behind Walgreen's), Las Cruces, NM 88011
***NOTICE: Enrollment in this class requires the participant to attend or cancel their order. By placing this order for attending the class,
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 3948 E. Lohman Ave., Education Department (Behind Walgreen's), Las Cruces, NM 88011
***NOTICE: Enrollment in this class requires the participant to attend or cancel their order. By placing this order for attending the class,
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Address: 1051 W Connecticut Ave Building 588, Holloman AFB, NM
Registration June 3 - July 2 • *Pre-registration mandatory First 35 Registrants will receive a T-shirt
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM
Address: 1900 U.S. 54, Alamogordo, NM 88310
The City of Alamogordo, Medlin Ramps, TDS, KHII Active Radio, Ruidoso KEDU, & Rock 97-9 bring you: Movies at Medlin: Drive-in Movie