Orogrande calendar: Coming events

(OROGRANDE, NM) Live events are coming to Orogrande.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orogrande:

PALS Two Day Course - December 6-7, 2021 Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 3948 E. Lohman Ave., Education Department (Behind Walgreen's), Las Cruces, NM 88011

***NOTICE: Enrollment in this class requires the participant to attend or cancel their order. By placing this order for attending the class,

PALS Refresher - June 21, 2021 Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3948 E. Lohman Ave., Education Department (Behind Walgreen's), Las Cruces, NM 88011

***NOTICE: Enrollment in this class requires the participant to attend or cancel their order. By placing this order for attending the class,

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Freedom 5k Holloman AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 1051 W Connecticut Ave Building 588, Holloman AFB, NM

Registration June 3 - July 2 • *Pre-registration mandatory First 35 Registrants will receive a T-shirt

Movies at Medlin: Drive-in Movie Tom & Jerry Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 1900 U.S. 54, Alamogordo, NM 88310

The City of Alamogordo, Medlin Ramps, TDS, KHII Active Radio, Ruidoso KEDU, & Rock 97-9 bring you: Movies at Medlin: Drive-in Movie