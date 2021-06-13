Cancel
Orogrande, NM

Orogrande calendar: Coming events

Orogrande Daily
Orogrande Daily
 8 days ago

(OROGRANDE, NM) Live events are coming to Orogrande.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orogrande:

PALS Two Day Course - December 6-7, 2021

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 3948 E. Lohman Ave., Education Department (Behind Walgreen's), Las Cruces, NM 88011

***NOTICE: Enrollment in this class requires the participant to attend or cancel their order. By placing this order for attending the class,

PALS Refresher - June 21, 2021

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3948 E. Lohman Ave., Education Department (Behind Walgreen's), Las Cruces, NM 88011

***NOTICE: Enrollment in this class requires the participant to attend or cancel their order. By placing this order for attending the class,

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Freedom 5k

Holloman AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 1051 W Connecticut Ave Building 588, Holloman AFB, NM

Registration June 3 - July 2 • *Pre-registration mandatory First 35 Registrants will receive a T-shirt

Movies at Medlin: Drive-in Movie Tom & Jerry

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 1900 U.S. 54, Alamogordo, NM 88310

The City of Alamogordo, Medlin Ramps, TDS, KHII Active Radio, Ruidoso KEDU, & Rock 97-9 bring you: Movies at Medlin: Drive-in Movie

ABOUT

With Orogrande Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

