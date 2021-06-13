Cancel
Foraker, OK

Live events coming up in Foraker

 8 days ago

(FORAKER, OK) Foraker has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Foraker:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bFmN_0aT3mEj600

The Cavalcade Rodeo - Friday Rodeo And Dance w/ Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Music event in Pawhuska, OK by Cavalcade Rodeo on Friday, July 16 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248PF0_0aT3mEj600

Pawhuska City Wide Garage Sale

Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 W Main St, Pawhuska, OK

The theater was originally built as the Pawhuska House Hotel in the 1880's. In 1911, Mr. C.C. Constantine purchased the building and remodeled it into the elegant Constantine Theater. In 1987, a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3az4Le_0aT3mEj600

Shidler's Annual One Day Car Show

Shidler, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 S, Cosden Ave, Shidler, OK

Park opens 8:30am for early registration, show commences 10:00am - 4:00pm; Dash plaques for first 150 entries, goody bags, 50/50 pot, door prizes, music, award plaques in numerous categories plus...

Ben Johnson Days

Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 320 Skyline Dr, Pawhuska, OK

Ben Johnson Days is a rip-roaring time in Osage County! It's almost outgrown its britches this year with the addition of events to even include June 16th & 17th! Get your room reserved and load...

Dance Under the Stars ft. Tanner Usrey

Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 320 Skyline Dr, Pawhuska, OK

Join us for an evening filled with some of the greatest red dirt acts of all time. We are excited to welcome Tanner Usrey Music to the World's Largest Amateur Rodeo!

ABOUT

With Foraker News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

