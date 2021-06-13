Cancel
Otter, MT

Live events coming up in Otter

Otter Dispatch
Otter Dispatch
 8 days ago

(OTTER, MT) Otter is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Otter area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXWbQ_0aT3mDqN00

Region 6 Championship Endurance Ride

Ashland, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Join us in beautiful Ashland, MT for the Region 6 Championship Endurance ride, held in conjunction with the AERC National ride. The 50 mile ride will be June 11, 2021, and the 100 mile ride will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SoTt7_0aT3mDqN00

The Night Sky: The Moon

Decker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 292 Campers Point, Decker, MT

Join us on the 4th Saturday of June and July at Tongue River Reservoir State Park to talk about the moon and its phases! This program is open to all ages and will begin at 9PM. It will occur at...

Tongue River Tales

Decker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 292 Campers Point, Decker, MT

Literature event in Decker, MT by Tongue River Reservoir State Park on Monday, October 18 2021

ABOUT

With Otter Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

