Live events on the horizon in Shaniko

(SHANIKO, OR) Shaniko has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shaniko:

Cameron family reunion Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Event by Cameron family reunion on Saturday, June 19 2021

Mobile Farmers Market: Maupin Maupin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Gorge Grown’s Mobile Farmers Market will be in Maupin on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month from 12pm – 2pm at Kaiser Park with a van full of fresh locally grown seasonal fruits and veggies...

Mt. Hood 50 Maupin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: NF-42, Maupin, OR

The Mt. Hood 50 is a heavily shaded 50-mile race that is run almost entirely on the Pacific Crest Trail. The trail is generally soft with good footing, although there are some technical sections...

TARGA @ ORP - September 26 Grass Valley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 93811 Blagg Ln, Grass Valley, OR

Welcome! Due to the soaring success of our previous TARGA Driving Events and Track Days, we're back. Come drive your car in a controlled environment. Driving on track removes the variables of...

Turn2 - Sat June 19th Grass Valley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 93811 Blagg Ln, Grass Valley, OR

Turn2 Lapping events are designed around an atmosphere of having fun with our friends in a safe and predictable way. We typically run our events in three run groups. You will be placed in one of...