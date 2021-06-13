Sasabe calendar: What's coming up
(SASABE, AZ) Sasabe has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Sasabe area:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Nogales, AZ 85662
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Address: 50 Bridge Rd, Tubac, AZ
The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 9 am to 2 pm at the Tubac Community Center located at 50 Bridge Road. Register at the link below for a time to donate blood...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 AM
Address: 70 E La Castellana Dr, Nogales, AZ
4 Weekends Adobe Illustrator-1 Training course for Beginners (Instructor-led) |June 26, 2021 - July 18, 2021 US Pacific Time. About this event UPCOMING IN-PERSON ADOBE ILLUSTRATOR TRAINING CLASSES...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Introductory or Advanced — Facilitated by Linda Kohanov Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm daily Cost: $1800 — includes lunch and workshop materials. This powerful workshop is for people who would like to...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: at Foxworth Building, moved to 250, N Grand Ave, Nogales, AZ
Season: Year Round Market Hours:October, 2020 - April, 2021Fridays, 3PM - 6PM May - September, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 7PMLocation: 250 North Grand Avenue