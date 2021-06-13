Cancel
Sasabe, AZ

Sasabe calendar: What's coming up

Sasabe Dispatch
Sasabe Dispatch
 8 days ago

(SASABE, AZ) Sasabe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sasabe area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

85662 | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Nogales, AZ 85662

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 50 Bridge Rd, Tubac, AZ

The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 9 am to 2 pm at the Tubac Community Center located at 50 Bridge Road. Register at the link below for a time to donate blood...

4 Weekends Python Programming 101 Training Course Nogales

Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Address: 70 E La Castellana Dr, Nogales, AZ

4 Weekends Adobe Illustrator-1 Training course for Beginners (Instructor-led) |June 26, 2021 - July 18, 2021 US Pacific Time. About this event UPCOMING IN-PERSON ADOBE ILLUSTRATOR TRAINING CLASSES...

Black Horse Wisdom (WORKSHOP IS FULL)

Amado, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Introductory or Advanced — Facilitated by Linda Kohanov Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm daily Cost: $1800 — includes lunch and workshop materials. This powerful workshop is for people who would like to...

Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market

Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: at Foxworth Building, moved to 250, N Grand Ave, Nogales, AZ

Season: Year Round Market Hours:October, 2020 - April, 2021Fridays, 3PM - 6PM May - September, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 7PMLocation: 250 North Grand Avenue

With Sasabe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

