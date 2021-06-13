Laurier events coming up

(LAURIER, WA) Laurier is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Laurier:

Stephanie Quayle Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 73 Oakshott Rd, Colville, WA

Farm Jam, Real Farm, Real People, Real Music. With 32 bands over three days, Farm jam is gearing up to be a amazing experience! The lineup includes pop, rock, reggae, Americana, and country with...

Tiger-Tri & Du Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Tiger-Tri & Du 2430 WA-20, Colville, WA, USA - Join the Colville Recreation Department for the 31th Annual… - July 17, 2021

Group Tennis Lessons Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Group Tennis Lessons Colville, WA, USA - Group Tennis LessonsThis 5 week program your child will… - June 14, 2021

Warrior Goddess Ranch Retreat (series 1) Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Step away from chaos and join other amazing women in nature. Unleash your passion, purpose and prosperity in this 4 day women's retreat

Rad Dad Fun Run Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Rad Dad Fun Run Colville, WA, USA - The City of Colville will be celebrating Dad's everywhere.… - June 19, 2021