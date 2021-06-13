Coming soon: Lake Santeetlah events

(LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC) Lake Santeetlah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake Santeetlah:

Music on the Square Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Tonight’s music by the Jones Brothers (Bluegrass) Every Friday night! A variety of music. Live bands, dancing, or bring your favorite lawn chair and just sit back and listen. Bring the family and...

F4L Round #5 Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 17548 Tapoco Rd, Robbinsville, NC

F4L Round #5 at Deals Gap Motorcycle Resort, 17548 Tapoco Rd, Tapoco, NC, US 28771, Walland, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 08:00 pm

Harvest Festival - Stecoah Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Stecoah Valley Center, Stecoah. Day two of the Harvest Festival – music and dancing on the outdoor stage; local artists with handmade crafts and foods for sale; demonstrations of corn-grinding...

An Appalachian Evening Summer Concert Series Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 121 School House Rd, Robbinsville, NC

Brooke Aldridge is a 4-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Female Vocalist of the Year winner. Darin Aldridge spent six years as a member of the acclaimed Country Gentlemen and...

Annual Dragon Ride Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 17548 Tapoco Rd, Robbinsville, NC

9th Annual Dragon Ride. This is an invitation only event and placed here for planning purposes only. IF interested, seek information from a Full Patch member or @ info@steelrainm