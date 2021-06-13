Cancel
Fieldton, TX

Fieldton events coming up

Fieldton Times
Fieldton Times
 8 days ago

(FIELDTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Fieldton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fieldton area:

Plainview High School All-School Reunion

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 2902 W 4th St #7502, Plainview, TX

Copyright © 2020 Plainview Chamber of Commerce

Celebrate Littlefield

Littlefield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1095 E 17th St, Littlefield, TX

hr The City of Littlefield 301 XIT Drive Littlefield, TX 79339 | Phone: 806-385-5161 Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

OLTON OPEN 2-Person Scramble

Olton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: FM168, Olton, TX

2-person golf tournament -- SCRAMBLE format $200/team + cart rental (if needed) Meal will be served on Saturday evening 8:00 AM & 1:00 PM tee times on Saturday 1:00 tee time on Sunday (8:00 AM tee...

Children's Church Camp - Panfork

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Children's Church Camp Kids Church Camp 3rd - 5th grade June 21-25 Pan Fork Baptist Encampment (Wellington TX) Cost: $150 Sign up by May23, Pay by May 30 https://www.panfork.org/

Community Building - Plainview, Texas

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Community Building - Plainview, Texas is on Facebook. To connect with Community Building - Plainview, Texas, join Facebook today.

ABOUT

With Fieldton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

