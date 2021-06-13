Cancel
Atlanta, ID

Atlanta events calendar

Atlanta Post
Atlanta Post
 8 days ago

(ATLANTA, ID) Atlanta is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atlanta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBF8C_0aT3m7dG00

4th Of July Idaho City Parade & Events & Breakfast

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 123 Bucking Horse Lane, Idaho City, ID

Join CC and ride with us in the 4th of July Parade in Idaho City. Camp and Ride weekend! Have a carriage, come on up and make this a great parade for our lil town. Here is the description from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMOAF_0aT3m7dG00

Men's Advance

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 75 Ivydale Lane, Idaho City, ID

This weekend is not about retreating; it's about seeking God. This weekend is not just about getting away; it's about getting back on mission. Men of Canyon Springs, we will advance and never...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rn8ho_0aT3m7dG00

Jonathan Warren and the Billy Goats

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Jonathan Warren and the Billy Goats happening at Idaho City, Idaho, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnV40_0aT3m7dG00

Connor Jay Liess | Live at the Lowman Inn

Lowman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Connor Jay Liess produces music inspired by the Rocky Mountain wilderness and Western frontier chapter of an older time, preserves roadkill, collects skulls from the prairie, and doesn't like...

Young Adults Camp (YAC) 2021

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 75 Ivydale Lane, Idaho City, ID

YAC 2021 is finally here! We welcome any young adult(ish) friends 1 year out of high school. Enjoy fellowship, awesome lessons, great food, and memories that last forever. All at one of the...

Atlanta Post

Atlanta Post

Atlanta, ID
ABOUT

With Atlanta Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

