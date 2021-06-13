Yellow Pine events calendar

(YELLOW PINE, ID) Live events are coming to Yellow Pine.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yellow Pine area:

Airport Open House McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 336 Deinhard Ln UNIT 100, McCall, ID

2021 Camp Show It Off! McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 E Lake St, McCall, ID

“Show It Off!” is a four-day camp culminating in a theatrical performance, under the direction of World Professional Champion Lori Benton. Our state of the art facility is located in McCall, home...

Tuesday at the Terrace! Summer Concert Series McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Take in the view of Payette Lake while enjoying a FREE concert every Tuesday in July and August, during “Tuesday at the Terrace”- a new summer concert series! The Terrace is conveniently located...

RMHS McCall Camp McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 E Lake St, McCall, ID

RMHS McCall Camp at Manchester Ice & Event Centre, 200 E Lake St, McCall, ID, US 83638, Mccall, United States on Mon Jul 26 2021 at 07:00 am to Fri Jul 30 2021 at 05:00 pm

2021 Public Policy Conference McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 501 W Lake St, McCall, ID

IACI’s annual conference for 2021 will be held on June 17-19 in McCall. We hope you’ll mark your calendars for this year!