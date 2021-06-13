Live events Garrett — what’s coming up

(GARRETT, WY) Garrett has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Garrett:

15th Anniversary Gala Medicine Bow, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 404 Lincoln Hwy, Medicine Bow, WY

You are invited to Celebrate 15 Years of Building Great Futures in our community. We are beyond excited to announce our Gala Speaker will be Michael Oher. Michael Jerome Oher is a celebrated...

Richard Bowen/Basin Electric Tournament Wheatland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 1253 Cole St, Wheatland, WY

Richard Bowen/Basin Electric Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with Richard Bowen/Basin Electric Tournament, join Facebook today.

Horsemanship Clinic Wheatland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Please join us June 26 and 27th for a horsemanship clinic taught by Mike Brashear. Contact Kaila Denton for more information or message Southard Ranches on Facebook. kaila@srperform wbr span...

Platte County Fair Wheatland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 59 Antelope Gap Rd, Wheatland, WY

Fair Schedule: 9:00am-9:00pm- Exhibits Open10:00am-Parade, Downtown Wheatland12:00 noon-3pm Youth Kick Ball Tournament-Outdoor Arena1:00pm- PeeWee