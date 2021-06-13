Cancel
Crane Lake, MN

Crane Lake calendar: Events coming up

Crane Lake News Flash
Crane Lake News Flash
 8 days ago

(CRANE LAKE, MN) Crane Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crane Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yv9t_0aT3m4z500

Celebration of Life

Tower, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 1430 Bois Forte Rd, Tower, MN

John Edward Turk

John Edward Turk of Lake Vermilion, Tower passed away surrounded by family at Abbott Heart Hospital on March 4, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPI8A_0aT3m4z500

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Cook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 210 1st Ave NE, Cook, MN

This group is meeting in person in the church sanctuary where there is plenty of room to socially distance. Meeting Room: Santuary Contact: Brian Haynes, Care

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsoIZ_0aT3m4z500

Cook Area Farmers Market

Cook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 219 S River St, Cook, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 19 - September, 2021Saturdays, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location: City Park, River Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NhDaR_0aT3m4z500

Live Music by The Divas

Cook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Music event by The Landing On Lake Vermilion on Wednesday, June 16 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0JIO_0aT3m4z500

2021 MN State High School Muskie Championship

Buyck, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 3276 Randa Rd, Buyck, MN

MN State High School Muskie Championship held on Lake Vermilion -- Anglers must qualify in order to attend this event -- 6:30 AM - 2:30 PM Fishing -- 3:00 - 3:30 PM Awards, free prizes, and food

Crane Lake News Flash

Crane Lake News Flash

Crane Lake, MN
With Crane Lake News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Crane Lake, MNPosted by
Crane Lake News Flash

Crane Lake Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Crane Lake: Saturday, June 19: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, June 20: Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, June 21: Chance of Rain Showers; Tuesday, June 22: Chance of rain
Crane Lake, MNPosted by
Crane Lake News Flash

Take a look at these homes on the market in Crane Lake

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Incredible cabin on Crane Lake–King Williams Narrows now available. This extremely rare cabin will not disappoint. Large cabin with Pine flooring throughout, white pine walls, vaulted ceiling, double hung windows, 2 sizable rooms with closets and ceiling fans, living room with wood burning fireplace, spacious kitchen, dining room, bathroom with shower. Just feet away form the main cabin is an additional guest cabin for family and friends. Guest cabin also has electric baseboard heat, separate sub-panel and double hung windows. 2 boat docks, machine shed, storage shed, workshop, laundry, additional outhouse, electric baseboard heat and more. Cabin sits on a stunning and secluded 2.7 acres. Boat or snowmobile access only! Land is owned, not leased! Want privacy and lots of it? Look no further. This off the grid log cabin with generator power is surrounded by majestic Norway Pines making a great multi-purpose recreation property or place to unwind and relax. 13.54 acres and 700 feet of shoreline on Long Lake. Fish the lake, hunt nearby and snowmobile or ATV the trails a short distance away. View the wildlife in the area and explore the nearby logging trails. You can access the cabin by boat from the public landing or from a shared parcel of land accessed from a private logging road. There are two bedrooms that have curtains for walls and a loft so your whole crew will be able to stay at the cabin. Forest Lands and many other lakes are in the area to explore. This is truly a wilderness get away. This off the grid log cabin with generator power is surrounded by majestic Norway Pines making a great multi-purpose recreation property or place to unwind and relax. 13.54 acres and 700 feet of shoreline on Long Lake. Fish the lake, hunt nearby and snowmobile or ATV the trails a short distance away. View the wildlife in the area and explore the nearby logging trails. You can access the cabin by boat from the public landing or from a shared parcel of land accessed from a private logging road. There are two bedrooms that have curtains for walls and a loft so your whole crew will be able to stay at the cabin. Forest Lands and many other lakes are in the area to explore. Travel the chain of lakes, (Crane, Sand Point, Namakan & Kabetogama) or explore Canada from your front door. This 24' x 26' summer cabin on the big water has an open floor plan, 2+ bedrooms, 1.5 baths, plenty of storage in the 12' x 12' storage/bunk cabin and a new septic in 2018. Tie your boat to the 8'x32' dock and start relaxing and spending time in the wilderness. This boat access property utilizes a FS permit like most cabins in East Bay on Crane Lake. Cabin comes fully furnished. A cabin with all this doesn't come along often. Schedule your showing soon. Travel the chain of lakes, (Crane, Sand Point, Namakan & Kabetogama) or explore Canada from your front door. This 24’ x 26’ summer cabin on the big water has an open floor plan, 2+ bedrooms, 1.5 baths, plenty of storage in the 12’ x 12’ storage/bunk cabin and a new septic in 2018. Tie your boat to the 8’x32’ dock and start relaxing and spending time in the wilderness. This boat access property utilizes a FS permit like most cabins in East Bay on Crane Lake. Cabin comes fully furnished. A cabin with all this doesn’t come along often. The owner's of this custom built, Voyageur Log home, named it "Solitude" for a reason. This home is set back in the woods on a private, dead-end road, but still within walking distance of Crane Lake, where you could keep your boat at a local resort. The home was built in 2004, using white pine logs harvested from the nearby Echo Trail. It boasts single-level living, a gorgeous stone fireplace, 2+ bedrooms, granite countertops, a sound system, and beautiful arched interior doors and windows. The sunroom and 1.75 baths have heated floors. You will enjoy the attached, extra-large 2 stall garage, the patio and deck in back, and a firepit for your evening campfires. You can enter both the BWCAW and Voyageurs National Park from Crane Lake, and enjoy world-class fishing on the Canadian Border Lakes. Enjoying the Incredible scenery and wildlife can be a part of your daily life when you come home to "Solitude" in Crane Lake. The home was built in 2004, using white pine logs harvested from the nearby Echo Trail. It boasts single-level living, a gorgeous stone fireplace, 2+ bedrooms, granite countertops, a sound system, and beautiful arched interior doors and windows. The sunroom and 1.75 baths have heated floors. You will enjoy the attached, extra-large 2 stall garage, the patio and deck in back, and a firepit for your evening campfires. You can enter both the BWCAW and Voyageurs National Park from Crane Lake, and enjoy world-class fishing on the Canadian Border Lakes. Enjoying the Incredible scenery and wildlife can be a part of your daily life when you come home to "Solitude" in Crane Lake.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeff Miller, Re/Max Lake Country at 218-757-3233</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUmFuZ2UlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUkVBTFRPUlMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkFPUk1OLTE0MTQ2NCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>