Crane Lake calendar: Events coming up
(CRANE LAKE, MN) Crane Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.
These events are coming up in the Crane Lake area:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Address: 1430 Bois Forte Rd, Tower, MN
John Edward Turk
John Edward Turk of Lake Vermilion, Tower passed away surrounded by family at Abbott Heart Hospital on March 4, 2021.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 210 1st Ave NE, Cook, MN
This group is meeting in person in the church sanctuary where there is plenty of room to socially distance. Meeting Room: Santuary Contact: Brian Haynes, Care
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 219 S River St, Cook, MN
Season: Summer Market Hours: June 19 - September, 2021Saturdays, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location: City Park, River Street
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Music event by The Landing On Lake Vermilion on Wednesday, June 16 2021
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Address: 3276 Randa Rd, Buyck, MN
MN State High School Muskie Championship held on Lake Vermilion -- Anglers must qualify in order to attend this event -- 6:30 AM - 2:30 PM Fishing -- 3:00 - 3:30 PM Awards, free prizes, and food