Wiederkehr Village, AR

Wiederkehr Village calendar: Coming events

Wiederkehr Village News Alert
 8 days ago

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) Wiederkehr Village is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wiederkehr Village area:

NFC Rodeo

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 806 N 29th St, Ozark, AR

Our Annual Miss Rodeo NFC Pageant will be held June 18 & 19! For more information please visit https://nfcrodeo.com/nfc-rodeo-pageant/ For rules, applications, and more! Sweetheart Age 3-10 Jr...

North Franklin County Fair

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 806 N 29th St, Ozark, AR

Carnival and exhibits, fair parade, pageants, youth talent contest, gospel awards show, bingo and pageant, senior citizen lunch, animal show and sale, antique tractor show, live music and market...

Rendezvous in the Ozarks Overland Rally

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 7037 Cass Oark Rd, Ozark, AR

Come share your experiences, knowledge, and enthusiasm while you learn from others and talk to vendors about their overland related products

Webb City Baptist Church VBS

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: AR-23 & AR-309, Ozark, AR

Join us for this year’s VBS! We are changing things up this year for WCBC’s VBS, and we are doing our VBS during the DAY, from 10am-12pm! We hope you can join in for this awesome week of digging...

Rocktoberfest 2021 hosted by Rockcrawlers 4x4 Club

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 7037 Cass Oark Rd, Ozark, AR

Event in Ozark, AR by Rockcrawlers 4x4 Club page on Friday, October 29 2021 with 110 people interested and 52 people going.

Wiederkehr Village News Alert

Wiederkehr Village, AR
With Wiederkehr Village News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

