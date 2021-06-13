Cancel
Hoffmeister, NY

Hoffmeister events calendar

(HOFFMEISTER, NY) Live events are coming to Hoffmeister.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hoffmeister:

PAVILION – Farmers Market

Speculator, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: NY-30, Speculator, NY

For more information on the Farmers market please contact the Speculator Chamber of Commerce; www.speculatorchamber.com or 518-548-4521\n

TWIGS Craft Fair- Speculator

Speculator, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us for the Annual TWIGS craft fair in Speculator, August 12, 2021! This craft fair gets bigger and bigger every year with vendors from all over bringing their goods to sell. Craft Fair goes...

Wakely Dam Ultra

Piseco, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Description The Wakely Dam Ultra is a 55K ultra marathon through the Adirondack Park wilderness of New York State. It takes place along a remote section of the Northville Placid Trail between...

Town of Trenton-NY #25123

Prospect, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:20 PM

Auctions International Inc. is having Town of Trenton-NY #25123 in Prospect NY on Jun 15, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

#8 Explorers (Boys Gr. 3-6) • $475 - Lake Pleasant, NY 2021

Lake Pleasant, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 152 Pelcher Rd, Lake Pleasant, NY

New this summer, our Explorer weeks are designed to encourage exploration in our youngest campers. Designed specifically for campers coming out of 3rd-6th grades, these weeks will help every...

ABOUT

With Hoffmeister Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondack Park#Live Events#Farmers#Craft Fair#Prospect Ny
