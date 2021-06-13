Live events on the horizon in Ojo Feliz

(OJO FELIZ, NM) Ojo Feliz has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ojo Feliz area:

Live Music at Elements Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 100 Country Club Dr, Angel Fire, NM

Musical Guest: Sun Head Enjoy flavorsome fare, delectable drinks, and merry-making music at Elements Fine Dining, located at the Angel Fire Country Club (open to the public).



Beethoven Thinks Big Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 15 Cs Ranch Rd, Angel Fire, NM

Septet in E-flat Major, Op. 20 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Op. 58 Ludwig van Beethoven (arr. for piano and string quintet) Tickets (prices increase on August 1, 2021...

Farmers’ Market Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 3367 Mountain View Blvd, Angel Fire, NM

Angel Fire Resort Farmers’ Market Today’s musical guest: Jae Lesley Come enjoy shopping al fresco at the Angel Fire Resort Farmers’ Market. Every Sunday from June 6 – September 5, the Farmers’...

Music from Angel Fire 2021 — Arlen Hlusko Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3465 NM-434 #1, Angel Fire, NM

Tara Helen O’Connor & Daniel Phillips, Artistic Directors Arlen will be performing works by Beethoven, Paul Wiancko, Jessie Montgomery, and more… full programs TBA! For more information, please...

Angel Fire Junior Golf Clinic Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 10 Country Club Dr, Angel Fire, NM

The Angel Fire Junior Golf Clinics are week-long programs for ages 6-16 that build the foundation for a lifetime of golf by introducing the fundamentals, games, and activities promoting...