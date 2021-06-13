Coming soon: Powder River events

(POWDER RIVER, WY) Powder River is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Powder River:

Orville Peck Mills, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 4100 W Yellowstone Hwy, Mills, WY

Find tickets for Orville Peck showing at the Beacon Club - Mills, US Tuesday Jul 20, 7:00PM

Zach Williams Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 5725 Highland Dr, Casper, WY

Your current Ticket(s) will be good for the newly rescheduled date. We are looking forward to seeing you in November of 2021! November 22nd of 2021, Highland Park, Community Church and Celebrate...

The Barlow at The Beacon Club Mills, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 4100 West Yellowstone Highway, Mills, WY 82644

The Barlow comes to Casper, WY on 8.21.2021 for some classics and originals! www.thebarlowband.com

A Night At The Races Mills, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 401 Wasatch Ave, Mills, WY

Come support the Senior Center at our First Annual Fundraiser! Tickets are $35.00 each. We will be serving a plated dinner with drink and you can purchase "Betting Bucks" to bet on the Horse...

1st Annual Pump Room Summer Luau Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 739 N Center St, Casper, WY

Are you pining to be in the tropics? Want to sip on something boozy and fruity while listening to sweet tunes and hanging with your friends? Well, throw on your best coconut bra/grass skirt combo...