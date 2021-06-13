Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Powder River, WY

Coming soon: Powder River events

Posted by 
Powder River Times
Powder River Times
 8 days ago

(POWDER RIVER, WY) Powder River is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Powder River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drsXQ_0aT3m0SB00

Orville Peck

Mills, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 4100 W Yellowstone Hwy, Mills, WY

Find tickets for Orville Peck showing at the Beacon Club - Mills, US Tuesday Jul 20, 7:00PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tV8QS_0aT3m0SB00

Zach Williams

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 5725 Highland Dr, Casper, WY

Your current Ticket(s) will be good for the newly rescheduled date. We are looking forward to seeing you in November of 2021! November 22nd of 2021, Highland Park, Community Church and Celebrate...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzpx2_0aT3m0SB00

The Barlow at The Beacon Club

Mills, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 4100 West Yellowstone Highway, Mills, WY 82644

The Barlow comes to Casper, WY on 8.21.2021 for some classics and originals! www.thebarlowband.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ys6AG_0aT3m0SB00

A Night At The Races

Mills, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 401 Wasatch Ave, Mills, WY

Come support the Senior Center at our First Annual Fundraiser! Tickets are $35.00 each. We will be serving a plated dinner with drink and you can purchase "Betting Bucks" to bet on the Horse...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MaGOE_0aT3m0SB00

1st Annual Pump Room Summer Luau

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 739 N Center St, Casper, WY

Are you pining to be in the tropics? Want to sip on something boozy and fruity while listening to sweet tunes and hanging with your friends? Well, throw on your best coconut bra/grass skirt combo...

Learn More
Powder River Times

Powder River Times

Powder River, WY
2
Followers
79
Post
353
Views
ABOUT

With Powder River Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powder River, WY
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Mills, WY
Mills, WY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Live Events#Yellowstone#Community Church#Wy Come#First Annual Fundraiser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Powder River, WYPosted by
Powder River Times

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Powder River

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Powder River: 1. Travel Registered Nurse | Intensive Care Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,636 Per Week; 2. WY - RN Home Health/Hospice Case Manager - Casper- $47.77 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 3. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service; 4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive; 5. Occupational Therapy Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 6. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr; 7. Dura-Line Grinder Operator (Dayshift) in Evansville, WY; 8. Utility Locator; 9. Travel Registered Nurse | Step Down Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,505 Per Week; 10. Case Manager (CM ) Travel Nurse RN - $53.79/Hour $2151/Weekly;