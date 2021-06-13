Cancel
Baker City, OR

Live events on the horizon in Ironside

Ironside Voice
 8 days ago

(IRONSIDE, OR) Live events are coming to Ironside.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ironside:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzBvK_0aT3lzo600

Tie Dye Class

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2020 Auburn Ave, Baker City, OR

Learn a variety of tie-dye techniques! All the dye, fixer, string and rubber bands are provided with a range of 10 colors available. Instructor will have cotton shoelaces available for purchase...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14TMp8_0aT3lzo600

Miner’s Jubilee

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR

Miners\' Jubilee is a 3-day celebration of Baker County’s gold mining heritage, and is Baker City’s signature summer event.\nAlways the third weekend of July in Baker City, festivities include a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ku7pp_0aT3lzo600

GREAT ORANGE PUMPKIN RUNS IN JUNE 3:30PM

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Address: 12259 Huckleberry Loop, Baker City, OR

Please Print Tickets if Possible GREAT ORANGE PUMPKIN RUNS IN JUNE 11AM SHORT DIESEL RUNS SUMPTER TO THE RIVER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSKux_0aT3lzo600

Baker City Farmer's Market

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 2023 Main St, Baker City, OR

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 2 - October 13, 2021Wednesdays, 3 pm to 6 pm Location: Oregon Court Avenue Plaza

4TH OF JULY STEAM SUMPTER SHORT RUN 11AM

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Address: 12259 Huckleberry Loop, Baker City, OR

PLEASE PRINT TICKETS IF POSSIBLE 4TH OF JULY STEAM SUMPTER SHORT RUN 2:00 DEPARTING SUMPTER RUNNING TO RIVER AND BACK

Ironside Voice

Ironside, OR
ABOUT

With Ironside Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

