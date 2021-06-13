Live events on the horizon in Ironside

(IRONSIDE, OR) Live events are coming to Ironside.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ironside:

Tie Dye Class Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2020 Auburn Ave, Baker City, OR

Learn a variety of tie-dye techniques! All the dye, fixer, string and rubber bands are provided with a range of 10 colors available. Instructor will have cotton shoelaces available for purchase...

Miner’s Jubilee Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR

Miners\' Jubilee is a 3-day celebration of Baker County’s gold mining heritage, and is Baker City’s signature summer event.

Always the third weekend of July in Baker City, festivities include a...

GREAT ORANGE PUMPKIN RUNS IN JUNE 3:30PM Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Address: 12259 Huckleberry Loop, Baker City, OR

Please Print Tickets if Possible GREAT ORANGE PUMPKIN RUNS IN JUNE 11AM SHORT DIESEL RUNS SUMPTER TO THE RIVER

Baker City Farmer's Market Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 2023 Main St, Baker City, OR

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 2 - October 13, 2021Wednesdays, 3 pm to 6 pm Location: Oregon Court Avenue Plaza

4TH OF JULY STEAM SUMPTER SHORT RUN 11AM Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Address: 12259 Huckleberry Loop, Baker City, OR

PLEASE PRINT TICKETS IF POSSIBLE 4TH OF JULY STEAM SUMPTER SHORT RUN 2:00 DEPARTING SUMPTER RUNNING TO RIVER AND BACK