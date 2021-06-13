Live events on the horizon in Fort Mckavett

Cancel
Fort Mckavett, TX

Fort Mckavett Dispatch
 8 days ago

(FORT MCKAVETT, TX) Live events are coming to Fort Mckavett.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Mckavett:

Wild Game Dinner

Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 440 US-83, Junction, TX

Wild Game Dinner, raffle, guns, knives, trips, and much more.

Garden of Eden Vendor Event

Eden, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Shopping event by Garden of Eden Vendor Events on Saturday, June 19 2021

2021 Up and Back Race

Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Junction, TX

Paddlers wanted! Join us Saturday, August 21 at 9:00 am at Junction's city park for a truly unique paddling challenge. You'll have 12 hours to paddle upstream about 15 miles to the First Crossing...

Family Campout: South Llano River State Park

Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1927 Park Rd 73, Junction, TX

Kick off your school holiday break with our annual Thanksgiving Week Campout. This time we'll be returning to South Llano River State Park. Be prepared to enjoy the fine views of Junction and the...

Car Show

Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 Main St, Junction, TX

Aug 14, 2021 Martin Memorial Car Show More Info 501 Main Street Kimble County Courthouse Junction, TX 76849 Phone: 325-446-2955 Email:

ABOUT

With Fort Mckavett Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

