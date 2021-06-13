Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxbow, ME

Events on the Oxbow calendar

Posted by 
Oxbow Journal
Oxbow Journal
 8 days ago

(OXBOW, ME) Live events are coming to Oxbow.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oxbow area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQMI0_0aT3lw9v00

Yoga Teacher Training – To do, or not to do: that is the question

Island Falls, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1027 Crystal Rd, Island Falls, ME

When I first started teaching Kundalini Yoga in the mid 1980’s there were not a lot of Yoga Teacher Training courses around. In the early 90’s the Kundalini Yoga organization 3HO grandfathered in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GBaEV_0aT3lw9v00

MPT at Maple Ridge

Westfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Address: 862 Houlton Rd, Westfield, ME

MPT at Maple Ridge is a Disc golf tournament in Westfield, Maine beginning September 25, 2021 and hosted by Maine Player's Tour.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arKXb_0aT3lw9v00

Succulent Love

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Join us for a fun make and take class! You will make a super cute suncatcher to treasure forever! $50 per person for this workshop The hard part will be done for you! We will have the glass pieces...

Learn More

22 Day 200-Hr Small Kundalini/Hatha Teacher Training, Maine, US

Island Falls, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1027 Crystal Rd, Island Falls, ME

This training is unique in its offering of various forms of yoga from Hatha to Kundalini to nidra with a strong background in Iyengar, Dharma, and Ashtanga. Restorative & Yin are also integrated...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEyDP_0aT3lw9v00

Harris Memorial Mile

Patten, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

The Spc. Dustin Harris Memorial Mile will be held on Saturday July 17th, 2021 starting at the Patten Recreation Park. Dustin's Angelversary, is 06 APR 2006 and this year commemorates 15 years...

Learn More
Oxbow Journal

Oxbow Journal

Oxbow, ME
0
Followers
64
Post
40
Views
ABOUT

With Oxbow Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, ME
City
Island Falls, ME
State
Maine State
City
Oxbow, ME
Local
Maine Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restorative Yoga#Hatha Yoga#Yoga Nidra#Yin Yoga#Yoga Teacher Training#Sun Oct 10#Maine Player S Tour#Sun Jul 07
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Yoga
Related