Events on the Oxbow calendar

(OXBOW, ME) Live events are coming to Oxbow.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oxbow area:

Yoga Teacher Training – To do, or not to do: that is the question Island Falls, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1027 Crystal Rd, Island Falls, ME

When I first started teaching Kundalini Yoga in the mid 1980’s there were not a lot of Yoga Teacher Training courses around. In the early 90’s the Kundalini Yoga organization 3HO grandfathered in...

MPT at Maple Ridge Westfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Address: 862 Houlton Rd, Westfield, ME

MPT at Maple Ridge is a Disc golf tournament in Westfield, Maine beginning September 25, 2021 and hosted by Maine Player's Tour.

Succulent Love Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Join us for a fun make and take class! You will make a super cute suncatcher to treasure forever! $50 per person for this workshop The hard part will be done for you! We will have the glass pieces...

22 Day 200-Hr Small Kundalini/Hatha Teacher Training, Maine, US Island Falls, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1027 Crystal Rd, Island Falls, ME

This training is unique in its offering of various forms of yoga from Hatha to Kundalini to nidra with a strong background in Iyengar, Dharma, and Ashtanga. Restorative & Yin are also integrated...

Harris Memorial Mile Patten, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

The Spc. Dustin Harris Memorial Mile will be held on Saturday July 17th, 2021 starting at the Patten Recreation Park. Dustin's Angelversary, is 06 APR 2006 and this year commemorates 15 years...