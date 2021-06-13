Cancel
Countyline, OK

Events on the Countyline calendar

Posted by 
Countyline Bulletin
Countyline Bulletin
 8 days ago

(COUNTYLINE, OK) Live events are lining up on the Countyline calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Countyline area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7jWY_0aT3lvHC00

June 6:15PM RED Swim Lesson - Duncan, OK 2021

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:15 AM

Address: 800 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Meeting Dates From Jun 07, 2021 to Jun 17, 2021 Each Monday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM Each Tuesday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM Each Wednesday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7GHB_0aT3lvHC00

Fourth of July Sessions

Healdton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Hey friends! Here are all the details for our Fourth of July Sessions this year. Make sure you book in advance! Total Session Cost: $100 Deposit: $50 - taken out of total cost - all transactions...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGC5k_0aT3lvHC00

2021 Original MHBA/MHYF Miniature Hereford Junior Nationals

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

The MHBA and the MHYF have been working diligently to plan this year’s Miniature Hereford Junior Nationals (MHJN). We are excited to hold the 2021 Original MHBA/MHYF Miniature Hereford Junior...

Learn More

JULY 11:30am BLUE Swim Lesson

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 800 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Meeting Dates From Jul 26, 2021 to Aug 05, 2021 Each Monday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM Each Tuesday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM Each Wednesday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dcpe_0aT3lvHC00

3v3 Live - Duncan

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Address: 2445 N N St, Duncan, OK

3v3 Live is open to ages 5 through adults i Tournament i All teams i Boys & Girls i Ability: Competitive/Developmental i $200.00 entry fee span span meta span i 4 game guarantee

Learn More
Countyline Bulletin

Countyline Bulletin

Countyline, OK
