Lefor, ND

Lefor calendar: Events coming up

Lefor Journal
 8 days ago

(LEFOR, ND) Lefor is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lefor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOM2b_0aT3ltVk00

Tiny Tots Drive-In Movie: Bubble Guppies (0-5)

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

*REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AS SEATING IS LIMITED TO 25 CHILDREN! The parent must add both their name and the child's name to the registration. Each child must be a separate registration, any...

Learn More

Bubble Party (Ages 3-7)

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

REGISTRATION IS MANDATORY! Please read the full description for details. Join us for bubble making, chasing, popping, and of course, dancing! For children ages 3 to 7. Approximately 45 minutes.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xx1dv_0aT3ltVk00

Breakaway Roping Clinic

Lefor, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 4920 97th Ave SW, Lefor, ND

WHAT TO EXPECT Our roping clinics teach you how to use your equine athlete to your advantage by establishing solid fundamentals and practice habits for long-term performance success. Students can...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTllt_0aT3ltVk00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Dickinson, ND 58601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4nae_0aT3ltVk00

North Dakota Mounted Shooting

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Address: South 4024, ND-22, Dickinson, ND

Saturday, July 31, 2021 – Sunday, August 1, 2021Stark County FairgroundsContact: 701-400-8677All event details are subject to change. Please reference event websites for updates.

Learn More
Lefor, ND
ABOUT

With Lefor Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

