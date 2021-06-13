Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hayes, SD

Hayes events coming up

Posted by 
Hayes Bulletin
Hayes Bulletin
 8 days ago

(HAYES, SD) Hayes is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hayes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCrHV_0aT3lqrZ00

Levi and Crystal Neuharth – Leopold Conservation Award Tour

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 26220 212th St, Fort Pierre, SD

The tour of 2021 South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award-winning Prairie Paradise Farms will be held 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. on June 30 near Hayes, SD. Please RSVP by June 24 to Judge at 605-280-0127...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08khok_0aT3lqrZ00

Horse Nations Indian Relay Races

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 Casey Tibbs St, Fort Pierre, SD

Tickets: $20 Advance tickets and sponsorships available on web site: horsenationsindianrelay.com Contact: Diana 307-752-8101 Fort Pierre, SD Sioux Nation Challenge – September 18th, 19th

Learn More

State High School Rodeo Finals

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 310 Casey Tibbs St, Fort Pierre, SD

The South Dakota High School State Finals Rodeo will be held in Fort Pierre at the Stanley County Fairgrounds June 15 19, 2021. Over 300 of the state s top high school rodeo athletes will compete...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OZGS_0aT3lqrZ00

Trader Days

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Downtown Fort Pierre: All Day Vendors, Children’s Activities, Food, Turkey Races, and Street Dance. Callie Iversen: 605-295-4831

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKjVO_0aT3lqrZ00

The Brawl

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 112 1st St, Fort Pierre, SD

Fundraiser for Stanley County wrestiling. Location: Stanley County Football Field.

Learn More
Hayes Bulletin

Hayes Bulletin

Hayes, SD
1
Followers
59
Post
59
Views
ABOUT

With Hayes Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hayes, SD
Fort Pierre, SD
Government
City
Fort Pierre, SD
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Street Dance#Sd Sioux Nation Challenge#Sun Jun#Sd Fundraiser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related