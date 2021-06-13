Hayes events coming up

(HAYES, SD) Hayes is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hayes:

Levi and Crystal Neuharth – Leopold Conservation Award Tour Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 26220 212th St, Fort Pierre, SD

The tour of 2021 South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award-winning Prairie Paradise Farms will be held 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. on June 30 near Hayes, SD. Please RSVP by June 24 to Judge at 605-280-0127...

Horse Nations Indian Relay Races Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 Casey Tibbs St, Fort Pierre, SD

Tickets: $20 Advance tickets and sponsorships available on web site: horsenationsindianrelay.com Contact: Diana 307-752-8101 Fort Pierre, SD Sioux Nation Challenge – September 18th, 19th

State High School Rodeo Finals Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 310 Casey Tibbs St, Fort Pierre, SD

The South Dakota High School State Finals Rodeo will be held in Fort Pierre at the Stanley County Fairgrounds June 15 19, 2021. Over 300 of the state s top high school rodeo athletes will compete...

Trader Days Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Downtown Fort Pierre: All Day Vendors, Children’s Activities, Food, Turkey Races, and Street Dance. Callie Iversen: 605-295-4831

The Brawl Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 112 1st St, Fort Pierre, SD

Fundraiser for Stanley County wrestiling. Location: Stanley County Football Field.