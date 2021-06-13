Cancel
Spofford, TX

Spofford events coming up

(SPOFFORD, TX) Spofford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spofford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BmTCr_0aT3lpyq00

June Adult Book Club

Laughlin AFB, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 201 Mitchell Blvd, Laughlin AFB, TX

June Adult Book Club is on Facebook. To connect with June Adult Book Club, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFaSB_0aT3lpyq00

Wild West Adventure Camp

Del Rio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 10929 Dolan Creek Road, Del Rio, TX 78840

The Wild West Adventure Camp will base at McKenna Ranch in Val Verde County.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rrEP_0aT3lpyq00

AWP TITAN BOUND

Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 215 Veterans Lane, Uvalde, TX 78801

With AWP Wrath of Poseidon in the books... Atlas wrestling now looks towards it's next BLOCKBUSTER show "TITAN BOUND"

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szSc2_0aT3lpyq00

Shawn Hart Live

Camp Wood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Shawn Hart a young Texas Troubadour plays King’s You may also like the following events from King’s Texas Smokehouse

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ReabE_0aT3lpyq00

Fiesta de Amistad Arts & Crafts Fair

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Boat ramps, marinas, campgrounds, picnic areas administered by National Park Service on U.S. side of huge international Amistad Reservoir. From park headquarters on U.S. 90

Learn More
ABOUT

With Spofford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

