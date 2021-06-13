Live events on the horizon in Marsland

(MARSLAND, NE) Live events are lining up on the Marsland calendar.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marsland:

Pine Ridge Riders 1 Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 79 Camp Norwesca Rd, Chadron, NE

All tenderfoots welcome! You can learn a lot about yourself atop the saddle of a 1200-pound horse. This camp is intended for beginner to intermediate riders who are looking to grow in faith while...

Legion Dinners Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Visit the Chadron American Legion for a good home style meal prepared by the veterans and legion auxiliary of our community. Proceeds support the American Legion and their various programs such as...

Kids Sewing Camp Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 223 Main St, Chadron, NE

Join your friends in this fun summer sewing camp. Perfect for 4-Hers and any kids wanting to learn to sew. Ages 7+

Dawes County 4-H Progress Show Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 451 Main St B, Chadron, NE

Games event in Chadron, NE by Nebraska Extension Dawes County on Saturday, June 19 2021

Nebraska Range Short Course Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1000 Main St, Chadron, NE

The Nebraska Range Short Course is designed to provide people who have backgrounds in range management, natural resources, or agriculture an opportunity to increase their knowledge and capacity in...