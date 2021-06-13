What’s up Camp Nelson: Local events calendar

(CAMP NELSON, CA) Live events are coming to Camp Nelson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Camp Nelson area:

Family Sunprint Collage Craft Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Come create some memories with loved ones at our new studio! Enjoy summer to the fullest by creating your own Sunprint Collage! Family Craft runs on 40 minute increments with the first session...

City Council Meeting Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 291 N Main St, Porterville, CA

City Hall, 291 N. Main St. , Porterville, Ca Closed Session begins at 5:30pm, Open Session Begins at 6:30pm

Full Moon Gazing Wellness Retreat "Recalibrating the Heart" California Hot Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 41208 Hot Springs Dr, California Hot Springs, CA

This Heart Opening and Wellness Retreat is designed for those seeking a deeper connection to their interior life while awakening to the language of their body’s life-force. This Full Moon Retreat...

Start Smart Class Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 861 W Morton Ave, Porterville, CA

The number one killer of teens in America is traffic collisions. Start Smart is a FREE two hour class designed for new drivers, and soon to be drivers, 15 to 19 years of age. The material...

Cyrano Auditions Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Auditions for Cyrano De Bergerac Director: Charles Hickinbotham Asst. Director: Melanie Tyler