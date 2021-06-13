Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Starbuck, WA

Coming soon: Starbuck events

Posted by 
Starbuck Daily
Starbuck Daily
 8 days ago

(STARBUCK, WA) Starbuck has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Starbuck:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MeSOP_0aT3lkoR00

Full Moon Dinner Series: The Strawberry Moon

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 3796 Peppers Bridge Rd, Walla Walla, WA

Join Amavi Cellars and Votano Hellenic Taverna in a celebration of the Strawberry Moon. The third in a series of intimate dinners built around the Full Moon, this meal will feature contemporary...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BY9iX_0aT3lkoR00

~Into the Wild~ Spiritual Retreat

Dayton, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

As of April 3, 2021~Two spots became available for this amazing retreat! Join us for a magical weekend of escaping into the wilds of nature and ourselves! At this all women’s yoga retreat in the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gI5FE_0aT3lkoR00

2021 BRMC June Run (Pride Weekend Camping Trip) — Border Riders Motorcycle Club

Dayton, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Address: 36149 US-12, Dayton, WA

Pride Weekend Camping Trip – June 25-27 will be at Lewis and Clark Trail State Campground. The club was there for a weekend a couple of years ago and the riding opportunities in the area are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1ozk_0aT3lkoR00

Darts Competition

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 602 Piper Ave, Walla Walla, WA

darts competition at the winery. Weekly tournament with wine, beer and cider specials.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpWyZ_0aT3lkoR00

The High Kings Walla Walla

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 111 N 6th Ave, Walla Walla, WA

The High Kings set the bar extremely high for Irish Folk bands across the world and are widely regarded to be at the forefront of the genre. The High Kings continue to perform to sold out venues...

Learn More
Starbuck Daily

Starbuck Daily

Starbuck, WA
6
Followers
72
Post
320
Views
ABOUT

With Starbuck Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Wa Join Amavi Cellars#Votano Hellenic Taverna#Sun Jul 07#Sun Jun#Wa Pride Weekend#Irish
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
City
Dayton, WA
City
Starbuck, WA
Related
Starbuck, WAPosted by
Starbuck Daily

Friday sun alert in Starbuck — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(STARBUCK, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Starbuck. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Starbuck, WAPosted by
Starbuck Daily

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Starbuck

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Starbuck: 1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1667.88 / Week; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. LTC RN; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 5. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers; 6. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week; 7. Physical Therapist (PT) Travel Allied - $46.39/Hour $1856/Weekly; 8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week;
Starbuck, WAPosted by
Starbuck Daily

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Starbuck

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Starbuck: 1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average $1,150/Week, $5k Sign-On; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract); 4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1850.2 / Week; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $1,440/Week + $10,000 Sign-On; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Earn Up to $74,000/Year;
Starbuck, WAPosted by
Starbuck Daily

Starbuck is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(STARBUCK, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Starbuck. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.