Coming soon: Starbuck events

(STARBUCK, WA) Starbuck has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Starbuck:

Full Moon Dinner Series: The Strawberry Moon Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 3796 Peppers Bridge Rd, Walla Walla, WA

Join Amavi Cellars and Votano Hellenic Taverna in a celebration of the Strawberry Moon. The third in a series of intimate dinners built around the Full Moon, this meal will feature contemporary...

~Into the Wild~ Spiritual Retreat Dayton, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

As of April 3, 2021~Two spots became available for this amazing retreat! Join us for a magical weekend of escaping into the wilds of nature and ourselves! At this all women’s yoga retreat in the...

2021 BRMC June Run (Pride Weekend Camping Trip) — Border Riders Motorcycle Club Dayton, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Address: 36149 US-12, Dayton, WA

Pride Weekend Camping Trip – June 25-27 will be at Lewis and Clark Trail State Campground. The club was there for a weekend a couple of years ago and the riding opportunities in the area are...

Darts Competition Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 602 Piper Ave, Walla Walla, WA

darts competition at the winery. Weekly tournament with wine, beer and cider specials.

The High Kings Walla Walla Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 111 N 6th Ave, Walla Walla, WA

The High Kings set the bar extremely high for Irish Folk bands across the world and are widely regarded to be at the forefront of the genre. The High Kings continue to perform to sold out venues...