Sarles, ND

Sarles calendar: Events coming up

Sarles Updates
Sarles Updates
 8 days ago

(SARLES, ND) Live events are lining up on the Sarles calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sarles area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iC7Ow_0aT3ljvi00

3 Doors Down

Belcourt, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3965 Sky Dancer Way NE, Belcourt, ND

3 Doors Down are an American rock band from Escatawpa, Mississippi, currently consisting of vocalist Brad Arnold, guitarist Chris Henderson, drummer Greg Upchurch, guitarist Chet Roberts and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOO2I_0aT3ljvi00

The 100th Anniversary of St. Alphonsus School, Langdon, ND.

Langdon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 10th Ave, Langdon, ND

This is our schedule of events at this time for the centennial! We look forward to welcoming everyone home to St. Alphonsus School! Friday, July 16 2-4 p.m. Ice Cream Social 5-7 p.m. Firemen's...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swoLC_0aT3ljvi00

Bud's Welding Commercial Real Estate Auction

Langdon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

This auction features two tracts including the main facility on the east side of the road and the pa...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Ocph_0aT3ljvi00

Emmanuel Vacation Bible School

Langdon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1120 15th Ave, Langdon, ND

Emmanuel Evangelical Church July 12-16th 9:00 - 12:00 Call Danielle Hansel for more info 701-370-1652

Skydancers Casino Elders Meal

Belcourt, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3965 Sky Dancer Way NE, Belcourt, ND

Elders eat free the first Wednesday of every month at the buffet. Contact Information: 701-244-2400\n

