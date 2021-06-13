Gateway events coming up

(GATEWAY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Gateway calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gateway area:

New DJ Orientation Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Have you ever thought about becoming a volunteer DJ for KZMU? If so please attend orientation to learn about the station and the process for becoming a DJ.

Arches, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands NPs, with moderate hikes Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 5 miles north on US 191, Moab, UT 84532

On this long weekend we will hike three fabulous sites:..

Ute 100 Mile La Sal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Utah’s HIGHEST race of any distance. Two point to point courses. Utah mountain running at its finest!

Cars - Glade Park Movies Glade Park, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Cars - (G) 2006 1h 57min “Movies Under the Stars” is the major fund raiser for the Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department. On summer Fridays, hundreds load up their families and drive up from Grand...

Moab Celtic Festival Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: Moab, UT