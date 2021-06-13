Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gateway, CO

Gateway events coming up

Posted by 
Gateway News Watch
Gateway News Watch
 8 days ago

(GATEWAY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Gateway calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gateway area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfW4Q_0aT3li2z00

New DJ Orientation

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Have you ever thought about becoming a volunteer DJ for KZMU? If so please attend orientation to learn about the station and the process for becoming a DJ.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NqFyQ_0aT3li2z00

Arches, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands NPs, with moderate hikes

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 5 miles north on US 191, Moab, UT 84532

On this long weekend we will hike three fabulous sites:..

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIyLl_0aT3li2z00

Ute 100 Mile

La Sal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Utah’s HIGHEST race of any distance. Two point to point courses. Utah mountain running at its finest!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00IjLX_0aT3li2z00

Cars - Glade Park Movies

Glade Park, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Cars - (G) 2006 1h 57min “Movies Under the Stars” is the major fund raiser for the Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department. On summer Fridays, hundreds load up their families and drive up from Grand...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUlXQ_0aT3li2z00

Moab Celtic Festival

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: Moab, UT

5 i 06 Nov 2018 Kenneth McDanielVisitor Retail Sales at Enchanted Thistle Bagpipe Band Supplies & Celtic GiftsSanta Fe, USA

Learn More
Gateway News Watch

Gateway News Watch

Gateway, CO
1
Followers
79
Post
47
Views
ABOUT

With Gateway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gateway, CO
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Sales#Long Weekend#Dj#Movies#Live Events#Kzmu#Moab Ut 84532#Grand#Sun Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Politics
Related
Gateway, COPosted by
Gateway News Watch

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Gateway

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Gateway: 1. Teller 30 Hours - Grand Junction Downtown; 2. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service); 3. Security Guard Moab Resort; 4. Sous Chef; 5. Private Mortgage Banker; 6. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 7. Crew Member;
Gateway, COPosted by
Gateway News Watch

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Gateway

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Gateway: 1. Title Officer; 2. Guest Experience Specialist - Moab (Seasonal, Part-time); 3. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service); 4. Carpenter; 5. Driver Residential; 6. OTR Truck Driver; 7. Class A Lease Program; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,425/Week - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus; 9. Entry-Level Registered Behavior Technician (RBT); 10. Farm Manager;
Gateway, COPosted by
Gateway News Watch

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Gateway

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Gateway: 1. Associate Veterinarian; 2. LINE COOK; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Catte Foreman; 6. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service); 7. Accounts Payable Clerk; 8. Carpenter; 9. Sous Chef; 10. Crew Member;