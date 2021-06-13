Cancel
Blackburn, OK

What’s up Blackburn: Local events calendar

Blackburn Bulletin
 8 days ago

(BLACKBURN, OK) Live events are coming to Blackburn.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Blackburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JFZJo_0aT3lhAG00

FREE Pawnee Old Time Saturday Night Cruze-In

Pawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 500 Harrison St, Pawnee, OK

Features a celebration of a bygone era with a car show, live music and more Bring your own street rod, 4x4, motorcycle or sports car and put it on display

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26P8yi_0aT3lhAG00

Votes For Women: A Portrait of Persistance

Pawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 1141 Pawnee Bill Rd, Pawnee, OK

The story of women's suffrage is a story of voting rights, of inclusion in and exclusion from the franchise, and of our civic development as a nation. Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence, a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxhrp_0aT3lhAG00

HPDE-Hallett

Jennings, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 59901 E 5500 Rd, Jennings, OK

HALLETT MOTOR RACING CIRCUIT-HALLETT, OK: If you\'re interested in coming out to a road course to test your skills and your cars abilities, then this event is for you! Hallett refers to their High...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfPJe_0aT3lhAG00

Sequoyah Constitutional Re-Convention

Pawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 537 6th St, Pawnee, OK

Sequoyah Constitutional Re-Convention is the first step to the only constitutional mechanism to establish legal order, when the State of Oklahoma obeys its own Constitution to vacate its network...

“Let’s Talk About It” Book Discussion Series

Pawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 1141 Pawnee Bill Rd, Pawnee, OK

Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum in Pawnee has partnered with Oklahoma Humanities (OH) to host OH’s book discussion series called “Let’s Talk About It.” The book club meetings will take place as...

Blackburn, OK
With Blackburn Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

