Bairoil events coming soon

(BAIROIL, WY) Live events are lining up on the Bairoil calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bairoil area:

Memorial service for Daryl Ray Firestone Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: Rawlins, WY

View Daryl Ray Firestone's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

3rd Annual Foundation Fun Scramble Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2808 E Rochelles Dr, Rawlins, WY

Join us for the 3rd Annual Foundation Fun Scramble! As the primary fundraiser for the MHCC Foundation, this event focuses on raising funds for a specific healthcare need each year that will...

Canning Class - Mustard Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 523 Rodeo St, Rawlins, WY

We are going to water bath can delicious ginger garlic mustard! This mustard is the most requested canned food I make. Come learn how to make some for yourself!! $20.00 per person. Only 10...

Paint Van Gogh Piano Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 116A 4th St, Rawlins, WY

Come down and help paint the Downtown Piano, Van Gogh style. The outlines will be ready for you to fill in colors. No charge for this event.

Father's Son/Daughter Tournament Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2808 E Rochelles Dr, Rawlins, WY

Play a great round with your father, daughter or son. Better than fishing. Prizes and fun for all ages