Briggsville, AR

What’s up Briggsville: Local events calendar

Briggsville Voice
Briggsville Voice
 8 days ago

(BRIGGSVILLE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Briggsville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Briggsville area:

Handcuff Charlie Live @ New Blaine VFW

New Blaine, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 818 State Hwy 197 Loop, New Blaine, AR

Handcuff Charlie takes the stage at New Blaine VFW!!! Come and get your Recommended Daily Allowance of Rock & Roll!!! $5 cover at the door. You may also like the following events from Handcuff Charlie

October Daze Cornhole Tournament

Booneville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Sports event by Hawg Country Cornhole LLC on Saturday, October 9 2021

Mount Magazine Frontier Day Festival

Paris, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The Annual Mt. Magazine Frontier Day Festival features live entertainment, a large parade including antique cars, floats, marching band, and tractors, arts and crafts and food vendors, greased pig...

2020 Christmas Parade and Shop Small Saturday

Paris, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 415 E Walnut St, Paris, AR

Bring family and friends and gather around the Square as we watch the 2020 Christmas Parade! Help us celebrate Christmas time! This years theme is Christmas! Look for Hot Cocoa stands to keep you...

City Council Meeting

Paris, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Feb 02, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Mayor Daniel Rogers and City Council Members address city and public related issues. To be on the agenda you must request in advance. Public comments open at end of meeting.

ABOUT

With Briggsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

