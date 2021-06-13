Erwin calendar: Events coming up

(ERWIN, SD) Erwin has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Erwin:

Visitation Arlington, SD

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 305 E Ash St, Arlington, SD

Here is Janis Severson’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Friends & Family CPR Class De Smet, SD

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 705 Wilder Ln SW, De Smet, SD

This Family & Friends CPR Course teaches the lifesaving skills of adult Hands-Only CPR, adult CPR with breaths, adult AED use. It provides students with the most hands-on CPR practice time...

550 - LPC Water Mania (Waitlist Available) Arlington, SD

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 20 S Lake Dr, Arlington, SD

(WAITLIST AVAILABLE) Calling all grandparents! Bring your grandchildren to camp for a fantastic time! Stay in the beautiful air-conditioned rooms at the Living Waters Retreat Center. Spend time...

30th Annual Kingsbury Klassic Kruisers Car Show Lake Preston, SD

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Come on down to Main Street in Lake Preston, SD. The 30th Annual Kingsbury Klassic Kruisers Car Show is part of the Lake Preston Town & Country Days. See classic cars, food vendors, events and more.

LTC Arlington, SD

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 20 S Lake Dr, Arlington, SD

This camp rocks with a rich tradition and celebration of our Christian faith. Our focus is on youth leadership in our church and world while celebrating God’s unconditional love, sharing in...