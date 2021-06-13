Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erwin, SD

Erwin calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Erwin Daily
Erwin Daily
 8 days ago

(ERWIN, SD) Erwin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Erwin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DETqI_0aT3lddM00

Visitation

Arlington, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 305 E Ash St, Arlington, SD

Here is Janis Severson’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFvnY_0aT3lddM00

Friends & Family CPR Class

De Smet, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 705 Wilder Ln SW, De Smet, SD

This Family & Friends CPR Course teaches the lifesaving skills of adult Hands-Only CPR, adult CPR with breaths, adult AED use. It provides students with the most hands-on CPR practice time...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSKoh_0aT3lddM00

550 - LPC Water Mania (Waitlist Available)

Arlington, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 20 S Lake Dr, Arlington, SD

(WAITLIST AVAILABLE) Calling all grandparents! Bring your grandchildren to camp for a fantastic time! Stay in the beautiful air-conditioned rooms at the Living Waters Retreat Center. Spend time...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DT3DH_0aT3lddM00

30th Annual Kingsbury Klassic Kruisers Car Show

Lake Preston, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Come on down to Main Street in Lake Preston, SD. The 30th Annual Kingsbury Klassic Kruisers Car Show is part of the Lake Preston Town & Country Days. See classic cars, food vendors, events and more.

Learn More

LTC

Arlington, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 20 S Lake Dr, Arlington, SD

This camp rocks with a rich tradition and celebration of our Christian faith. Our focus is on youth leadership in our church and world while celebrating God’s unconditional love, sharing in...

Learn More
Erwin Daily

Erwin Daily

Erwin, SD
2
Followers
73
Post
74
Views
ABOUT

With Erwin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
De Smet, SD
City
Lake Preston, SD
City
Erwin, SD
City
Arlington, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Youth Leadership#Live Events#Cpr#Sd#Waitlist#Sun Jul 07#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Obituaries
Related