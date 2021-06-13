Cancel
Mcalister, NM

What’s up Mcalister: Local events calendar

Posted by 
 8 days ago

(MCALISTER, NM) Live events are lining up on the Mcalister calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mcalister area:

Story Time - Orange

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Story Time - Orange is on Facebook. To connect with Story Time - Orange, join Facebook today.

Playgroup

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 104 W Albright Ave, Cannon AFB, NM

Bring your littles over to the Base chapel for activity time, story time, and snack time! For ages newborn to 5 years.

Youth Golf Clinic

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Forest Dr, Cannon AFB, NM

Come hone your golf skills with 30 minutes of instruction and 30 minutes of play! Clinic is available for ages 8-17. Fee is $5.

Create O' Clock: Terrarium

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Children feeling the impact of parent deployment can register for one of the two sessions to build a prepared terrarium. For ages 6-12. Register by June 21.

Learn More
Theater Club

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 Alison Ave #2060, Cannon AFB, NM

The Community Center's Theater Club now meets twice on a weekly basis! Come embrace your inner theater nerd, be it center stage or behind the curtain. Must be 18 years or older to participate.

ABOUT

With Mcalister Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

