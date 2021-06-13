Cancel
Termo, CA

Termo calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Termo Journal
 8 days ago

(TERMO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Termo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Termo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3paHPH_0aT3lazB00

Vocational Opportunities for Youth

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 195 Russell Ave, Susanville, CA

JobCorps, AmeriCorps, California Conservation Corps and Discovery Challenge Academy! About this Event This is a vocational presentation for community service providers who work with youth, to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25KIoW_0aT3lazB00

Bluegrass Jam Camp

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Susanville, CA

17 songs, just 4 chords and SLOW tempos. This video will help you prepare for your first jam class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dp7uu_0aT3lazB00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Susanville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96127

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwGZ2_0aT3lazB00

Lassen County Farmers' Market

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October 2, 2021Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location: South Gay Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0my3i4_0aT3lazB00

Bizz Johnson Trail Marathon

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

See what splits you need to run for the Bizz Johnson Trail Marathon or other marathons , adjusted for the specific terrain of each marathon, your goal time and pacing strategies. Create and Order...

Termo Journal

Termo, CA
ABOUT

With Termo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

