Santa Fe calendar: Coming events

(SANTA FE, MO) Santa Fe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Fe:

Little Kids Art Camp Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 123 N Washington St, Mexico, MO

Art event in Mexico, MO by Color Me Bleu on Monday, July 12 20215 posts in the discussion.

Book Writing & Publishing Masterclass -Passion2Published — Mexico City Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Learn The Book Publishing & Writing Blueprint to effectively write, publish and market your book that will help to be a published author About this event Learn The Best Book Publishing & Writing...

Storytelling Camp — Presser Arts Center Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 S Jefferson St, Mexico, MO

Ages 12 and UP campers delve into a range of storytelling methods including autobiographical, straight fiction, poetry, and prose from writing and inking in every style imaginable, we explore how...

Children's Miracle Power Pull 2021 Paris, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Children's Miracle Power Pull Paris Fairgrounds – Paris, MO Friday, June 18, 2021, 7:00 pm Champion Seed Western Series: - 85 Limited Pro Stock Tractors - 95 Limited Pro Stock Tractors - Light...

Walk Back in Time Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 501 S Muldrow St, Mexico, MO

09/24 to 09/26 2021 - Walk Back in Time meta Graceland Museum, Mexico , MO Entertainment: 2 stages - R,L (music types: SW AM BG CY OT RO FK Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: tba Juried: yes Prize Money: na