Santa Fe, MO

Santa Fe calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Santa Fe Dispatch
Santa Fe Dispatch
 8 days ago

(SANTA FE, MO) Santa Fe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Fe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RbZ1o_0aT3lZ3K00

Little Kids Art Camp

Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 123 N Washington St, Mexico, MO

Art event in Mexico, MO by Color Me Bleu on Monday, July 12 20215 posts in the discussion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eaB7C_0aT3lZ3K00

Book Writing & Publishing Masterclass -Passion2Published — Mexico City

Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Learn The Book Publishing & Writing Blueprint to effectively write, publish and market your book that will help to be a published author About this event Learn The Best Book Publishing & Writing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNROJ_0aT3lZ3K00

Storytelling Camp — Presser Arts Center

Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 S Jefferson St, Mexico, MO

Ages 12 and UP campers delve into a range of storytelling methods including autobiographical, straight fiction, poetry, and prose from writing and inking in every style imaginable, we explore how...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1csOcX_0aT3lZ3K00

Children's Miracle Power Pull 2021

Paris, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Children's Miracle Power Pull Paris Fairgrounds – Paris, MO Friday, June 18, 2021, 7:00 pm Champion Seed Western Series: - 85 Limited Pro Stock Tractors - 95 Limited Pro Stock Tractors - Light...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDv3Y_0aT3lZ3K00

Walk Back in Time

Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 501 S Muldrow St, Mexico, MO

09/24 to 09/26 2021 - Walk Back in Time meta Graceland Museum, Mexico , MO Entertainment: 2 stages - R,L (music types: SW AM BG CY OT RO FK Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: tba Juried: yes Prize Money: na

Santa Fe Dispatch

Santa Fe Dispatch

Santa Fe, MO
ABOUT

With Santa Fe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

