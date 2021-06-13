Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Art, TX

Events on the Art calendar

Posted by 
Art News Alert
Art News Alert
 8 days ago

(ART, TX) Art has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Art:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEfjF_0aT3lXHs00

Whipp Farm’s Llano Gun Show

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2200 W Ranch Rd 152, Llano, TX

The Whipp Farm’s Llano Gun Show will be held on Jun 26th – 27th, 2021 in Llano, TX. This Llano gun show is held at John L. Kuykendall Arena & Events Center and hosted by Whipp Farm Productions...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELusf_0aT3lXHs00

Oldies But Goodies Car Show and Social Club

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

A small group of people who like Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Etc. We Gather every Friday Nights on Square , Llano Tx

Learn More

New Comers 101 Class

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Our new owners or beginners class. We cover all the basics of your off-road vehicle and how to drive it. In the classroom portion we cover all your components, what they do, what they don not and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSXbO_0aT3lXHs00

Gary P. Nunn LIVE

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 114 San Antonio St, Mason, TX

Gary P. Nunn LIVE is on Facebook. To connect with Gary P. Nunn LIVE, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5frZ_0aT3lXHs00

Patriotic Car Parade

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:45 AM

Address: 104 W Young St, Llano, TX

We will start lining up at 8:45 at Lowe’s Market with the Patriotic Car Parade honoring our First Responders. The parade will begin at 9:15 and go to Badu Park, back to the starting point, and...

Learn More
Art News Alert

Art News Alert

Art, TX
1
Followers
73
Post
129
Views
ABOUT

With Art News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Art, TX
City
Llano, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Llano Gun Show#Whipp Farm Productions#First Responders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
Related
Art, TXPosted by
Art News Alert

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Art

(ART, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Art. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Art, TXPosted by
Art News Alert

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Art

(ART, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Art Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Art, TXPosted by
Art News Alert

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Art

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Art: 1. Ast.Manager; 2. Central Texas Primary Care; 3. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program; 4. Insurance Sales Representative; 5. Dedicated CDL A Truck Driver; 6. CDL A Truck Driver; 7. Recent Grad Truck Driver - CDL A; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Students Welcome - Average $50,000 First Year;
Art, TXPosted by
Art News Alert

Job alert: These jobs are open in Art

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Art: 1. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. Ast.Manager; 4. Satellite Installation Technician; 5. RN / LVN Pediatric Home Health Nurse; 6. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program; 7. Insurance Sales Representative; 8. OTR Driving with Home Time - Avg $80k/Year; 9. CDL-A Driver Job / Avg. $80k/Yr / 2 Yrs Exp Req; 10. CDL A Truck Driver - Home Daily!;
Art, TXPosted by
Art News Alert

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Art

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Art: 1. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 2. Satellite Installation Technician; 3. Central Texas Primary Care; 4. RN / LVN Pediatric Home Health Nurse; 5. Recent Grad Truck Driver - CDL A; 6. Class A Driving - Avg $80k/Year;