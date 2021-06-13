Burnt Prairie calendar: Coming events

(BURNT PRAIRIE, IL) Live events are lining up on the Burnt Prairie calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burnt Prairie area:

Peoples National Bank Presents Boots, Bulls and Country Music Carmi, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Peoples National Bank proudly presents "Boots, Bulls and Country Music!" at the White County Fairgrounds in Carmi, Il on Saturday, June 19th, 2021. This event will kick off at 4pm with the Rafter...

Southeast Illinois Summer Heat 2021 Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: W Main St, Fairfield, IL

Southeast Illinois Summer Heat Fairfield, IL July 10, 2021 Champions Tour: - Super Farm Tractors - Super Modified 2WD Trucks - Super Modified Tractors Silver Series: - Pro Stock Diesel Trucks

Carmi Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament Carmi, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 883 County Rd 1350 N, Carmi, IL

The Carmi Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Golf Tournament Saturday, August 21st at the Carmi Country Club. Proceeds benefit scholarships, grants, & more! More information coming soon!

Better Breathers Club Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 303 NW 11th St, Fairfield, IL

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their

Jake the Rock N Roll Banker @ JW Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2400 IL-15 East, Fairfield, IL

Jake the Banker will be at the saloon for a night of sweet tunes!