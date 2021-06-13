Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Essex, MT

Essex events calendar

Posted by 
Essex Bulletin
Essex Bulletin
 8 days ago

(ESSEX, MT) Essex has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Essex:

80s Party

Martin City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 225 Central Ave, Martin City, MT

80s Party Hosted By Southfork Saloon. Event starts at Fri Jun 25 2021 at 09:00 pm and happening at Martin City., 80s disco party

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Y6vJ_0aT3lVWQ00

Wildflower Extragavanza Walk

East Glacier Park Village, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 314 US-2, East Glacier Park, MT

Join naturalist Lou Bruno on this wildflower-focused walk into the Hall Creek portion of the Badger-Two Medicine Area. Lou will help identify wildflowers. A special emphasis will be placed on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018GV2_0aT3lVWQ00

Packing Skills Class

Hungry Horse, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 10 Hungry Horse Dr, Hungry Horse, MT

Packing Skills Class- June 9-13 ,2021 The target age range of scholarship recipients is 18-25 years of age. Scholarship will cover $1,725 for tuition plus transportation within Montana for the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31oQx1_0aT3lVWQ00

Plein Air Painting Workshop in Glacier Park...for Teens!

West Glacier, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 198 Apgar Loop Rd, West Glacier, MT

Be a part of a special introductory plein air painting workshop in Glacier National Park for TEENS (age 12-18) June 22-23, 2021! Instructors: Kathy Martin & various plein air artists including...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xuwjk_0aT3lVWQ00

Isle of Wight Festival 2021

West Glacier, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Address: Going-to-the-Sun Rd, West Glacier, MT

The legendary Isle of Wight Festival returns to Seaclose Park in Newport on the beautiful Isle of Wight from 17-20 June 2021 – kicking off the British festival season for the summer. We can hardly...

Learn More
Essex Bulletin

Essex Bulletin

Essex, MT
2
Followers
81
Post
166
Views
ABOUT

With Essex Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martin City, MT
City
Essex, MT
State
Montana State
City
Hungry Horse, MT
City
West Glacier, MT
City
East Glacier Park Village, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Naturalist#Isle Of Wight Festival#Wildflowers#Mt Join#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Essex, MTPosted by
Essex Bulletin

Top homes for sale in Essex

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Located in the majestic Essex area halfway between West Glacier Entrance and East Glacier Village, this 1.44 acre property has frontage on the nicely
Essex, MTPosted by
Essex Bulletin

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(ESSEX, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Essex. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.