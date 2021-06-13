Cancel
White Earth, ND

Live events coming up in White Earth

 8 days ago

(WHITE EARTH, ND) White Earth is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in White Earth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9ZPL_0aT3lUdh00

Diamond Rio Concert

Ray, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 315 Railroad Ave, Ray, 58849

Come to Ray ND to see Diamond Rio! Gates will open at 6:30 pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00eaHW_0aT3lUdh00

Musical-Dinner-Show, SchlossHotel Holzrichter

Palermo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: Hohenlimburger Str. 15, 58769 Veserde-Wiblingwerde

In unserer Musical-Dinner-Show erleben Sie Highlights der großen Musical-Klassiker in einer atemberaubenden Abendshow.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p6mDY_0aT3lUdh00

Stanley Raffle Night @ The Leader Bar

Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 98 ND-8, Stanley, ND

Miscellaneous Event - Wed, Jun 16, 2021 - Stanley, ND - online ticket sales

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHRlJ_0aT3lUdh00

2021 Buffalo Trails Day

Epping, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: Main St, Epping, ND

Event in Epping, ND by Buffalo Trails Museum on Saturday, July 10 2021 with 170 people interested and 27 people going.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yJiW_0aT3lUdh00

Gnarly Barley 5K Run/Walk/Crawl

Ray, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

This is a fun 5k beer run/walk in Ray, ND! There will be free beer at beginning, 2 stops along route, and at the finish! Plus a free meal, Gnarly Barley tshirt, DJ music, a chance at prizes and a good

Learn More
White Earth, ND
ABOUT

With White Earth Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

