Live events coming up in White Earth

(WHITE EARTH, ND) White Earth is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in White Earth:

Diamond Rio Concert Ray, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 315 Railroad Ave, Ray, 58849

Come to Ray ND to see Diamond Rio! Gates will open at 6:30 pm.

Musical-Dinner-Show, SchlossHotel Holzrichter Palermo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: Hohenlimburger Str. 15, 58769 Veserde-Wiblingwerde

In unserer Musical-Dinner-Show erleben Sie Highlights der großen Musical-Klassiker in einer atemberaubenden Abendshow.

Stanley Raffle Night @ The Leader Bar Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 98 ND-8, Stanley, ND

Miscellaneous Event - Wed, Jun 16, 2021 - Stanley, ND - online ticket sales

2021 Buffalo Trails Day Epping, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: Main St, Epping, ND

Event in Epping, ND by Buffalo Trails Museum on Saturday, July 10 2021 with 170 people interested and 27 people going.

Gnarly Barley 5K Run/Walk/Crawl Ray, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

This is a fun 5k beer run/walk in Ray, ND! There will be free beer at beginning, 2 stops along route, and at the finish! Plus a free meal, Gnarly Barley tshirt, DJ music, a chance at prizes and a good