What’s up Stanley: Local events calendar

Trail Work Weekend - White Cloud Wilderness Clayton, ID

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: Clayton, ID

Join the ORC on a unique experience in the White Cloud Wilderness! We are going to go up and do some early season trail work on the Warm Springs Creek trail that goes through the White Cloud...

b|involved: Sawtooth Trail Cleanup Stanley, ID

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Access to the trails in the Sawtooth Mountains is something that should not be taken for granted. Organizations like the Sawtooth Society, in collaboration with groups of volunteers like BYP, help...

Live Music by Mia Edsall Stanley, ID

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 3 Eva Falls Ave, Stanley, ID

The Mountain Village Resort 2021 Summer Music Series! Live Music by Mia Edsall at Velvet Falls Dance Hall. 21 & over 9:00 P.M. FREE SHOW!

Scott Knickerbocker at Redfish Lake Lodge Stanley, ID

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 Redfish Lodge Rd, Stanley, ID

Scott Knickerbocker plays old-time mountain music, traditional country and blues on banjo, fiddle, and resonator guitar. His old-time string band Hokum Hi-Flyers is based in Boise, where they put...

July 4 - July 9, 2021 Stanley, ID

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 640 Critchfield St, Stanley, ID

100 miles of magic with great whitewater and unbelievable fishing! Seats Available: Trip is Full