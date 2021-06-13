Cancel
Agar, SD

Events on the Agar calendar

Posted by 
Agar Daily
Agar Daily
 8 days ago

(AGAR, SD) Live events are coming to Agar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Agar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x951G_0aT3lSsF00

Pierre, South Dakota — College ID ME

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 3001 E Sully Ave, Pierre, SD

Join the College ID Me South Dakota Event for 2 days of training, education, game play, and next steps in your pathway towards collegiate soccer. On staff will be current head coaches from NAIA...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRamX_0aT3lSsF00

Customer Appreciation and Builder BBQ + Continuing Ed

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 800 E Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD

Join us at Builders FirstSource in Pierre for a free BBQ and drinks thanks to our event sponsor, TCC Materials. Stop in between 11 AM and 1 PM for burgers and hot dogs plus tasty sides and ice...

Agar History Tour

Agar, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 108 S Sully Ave, Agar, SD

Sully County Historical Society invites you to enjoy the AGAR HISTORY TOUR on Sunday, June 13th beginning at The Bunkhouse at 2:00 pm with a Bloody Mary Bar & Silent Auction! The Tour will start...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36oT8P_0aT3lSsF00

Summer Camp: Shoots-Become a Chef

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD

Health Track Shoots: Become a Chef Ages: 3rd-5th Limit: 20 Fee: Non-members $60, Members $52 Program Description: What’s for dinner? Meet a local farmer and learn how to make yummy meals out of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KA7aU_0aT3lSsF00

Pierre Trappers Baseball

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:05 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 S Ree St, Pierre, SD

Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce 800 W Dakota Ave Pierre, South Dakota 57501 PH: (605) 224-7361 EMAIL US

Agar Daily

Agar Daily

Agar, SD
ABOUT

With Agar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

