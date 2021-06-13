Cancel
Balfour, ND

Balfour events calendar

Balfour Digest
Balfour Digest
(BALFOUR, ND) Balfour has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Balfour:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4uoA_0aT3lRzW00

5th Anniversary Luau Party!!!

Velva, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Join us in celebrating 5 years!!! We will be having our annual luau theme with drink specials, prize drawings, food , and more!!! Watch the event page for more as the date gets closer!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2BLQ_0aT3lRzW00

Graveside service

Mercer, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: Mercer, ND

Here is Joleen Kay Lehnherr’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Joleen Kay Lehnherr (Mercer, North Dakota), born in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsStF_0aT3lRzW00

SRSC Barrel Racing Clinic with Alie Theodora

Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Hello SRSC Friends! We are excited to say that we will be sponsoring another clinic for barrel racing and pole bending on July 17th 2021 at the saddle club. This clinic is good for those looking...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3MNY_0aT3lRzW00

Raw Sugar @ Krafty's Bar & Grill

Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 715 Lincoln Ave, Harvey, ND

Come out and DANCE Harvey for a show by Raw Sugar at Krafty's, your favorite little band to dance to. Gonna be lots of fun, per usual!!

160 +/- Acres - Wells County, ND

Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

LAND AUCTION 160 +/- Acres - Wells County, ND Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. (CT) &nbs...

