Drewsey, OR

Coming soon: Drewsey events

Posted by 
Drewsey Digest
Drewsey Digest
 8 days ago

(DREWSEY, OR) Live events are coming to Drewsey.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Drewsey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvC5j_0aT3lQ6n00

Courtesy Blood Pressure Check

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

The Harney County Health Department is available to check blood pressure

Oregon Old Time Fiddlers

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

District 9, holds a potluck and jam session the second sunday of each month at the Harney County Senior Center, October through May.

Walking Class

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

A walking class is being held at the Harney County Senior Center and Community Services Center, on November 3rd, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:30AM indoors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8cHC_0aT3lQ6n00

Harney County Chamber Board Meetings

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Every 3rd Wednesday of the month the Chamber Board has a meeting in the Community Center from 12 pm to 1 pm

Community & Senior Lunch

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

Enjoy a great meal at the Senior & Community Center. Menu can be found on the website: http://co.harney.or.us/index.php/senior-community-services-center-home Community members and Businesses...

Drewsey Digest

Drewsey Digest

Drewsey, OR
ABOUT

With Drewsey Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

