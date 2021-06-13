Cancel
Piñon, NM

Pinon calendar: Coming events

Piñon Journal
Piñon Journal
(PINON, NM) Live events are coming to Pinon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pinon area:

TVFD General Meeting

Timberon, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 27 Bobwhite St, Timberon, NM

“First Thursday’s” General meeting of the Timberon Volunteer Fire Department. The public is welcome to attend.

Special Guest: Steve Bellew

Mayhill, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:15 AM

Address: 3510 US-82, Mayhill, NM

Bro. Steve Bellew is coming to #preachtheWord on June 20th at 11AM! Steve serves as the Executive Director of the Baptist Convention of New Mexico, and you'll not want to miss it!

LMDLC VS PHOENIX

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

LMDLC VS PHOENIX at Cloudcroft Bears Football Field, Cloudcroft, NM, US 88317, Cloudcroft, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 07:00 pm

SPiVEY

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1301 Burro Ave, Cloudcroft, NM

SPiVEY at Cloudcroft Brewing Company, 1301 Burro Avenue, Cloudcroft, United States on Sun Jun 27 2021 at 01:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Luciferian March for a One World Government Cloudcroft, NM

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1100 James Canyon Hwy, Cloudcroft, NM

Greetings citizens of Cloudcroft,NM We are the Disciples of Lucifer. And we are here to fulfill the Prophecies of Revelations and start the foundation of forming a One World Government. We are...

ABOUT

With Piñon Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

