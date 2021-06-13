Cancel
Emington, IL

Live events on the horizon in Emington

Emington News Alert
 8 days ago

(EMINGTON, IL) Emington is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Emington:

The Presswoods

Dwight, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 122 E Main St, Dwight, IL

Date: Jun 18, 2021 9:00 pm to Jun 19, 2021 12:00 am Location: Aly Annes Bar and Grill, 122 east Main Street, Dwight, IL 60420, Dwight, United States The Presswoods

Paint Your Piece

Gardner, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 124 Depot St, Gardner, IL

Learn how to use Wise Owl products to update your decor and home with Chalk Synthesis Paint and products. Bring your own small piece to work on and receive instruction on start to finish work...

Group Sound Bath- Yoga on Main- Herscher

Herscher, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

$20 Per person. RSVP to Yoga on Main. Enjoy an evening of relaxation. Amy plays 7 Crystal Bowls while clearing the Aura and infusing the Chakras with 7 Tibetan bowls. Sound Bath draws you in to...

BOGO Free Band

Dwight, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 122 E Main St, Dwight, IL

Come out to Aly Annes and enjoy some music from... BOGO FREE BAND!!!

Woody James

Dwight, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 122 E Main St, Dwight, IL

Come knock your boots and drink some booze to start your weekend off here at Aly Annes🍻🥃 Come hangout with a upcoming country artist that opens for Alan Jackson!!!

With Emington News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

