Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmore, KS

Coming soon: Wilmore events

Posted by 
Wilmore News Watch
Wilmore News Watch
 8 days ago

(WILMORE, KS) Wilmore is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilmore:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsNEd_0aT3lNhq00

A fun-filled weekend in Pratt, Kansas for current and former residents!

Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Upcoming Events for Back to Pratt Jamboree in Pratt, KS. A Meetup group with over 2 Members.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxGLP_0aT3lNhq00

A Patriotic Concert - 35th Infantry Division Band

Greensburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 200 S Main St, Greensburg, KS

Please join us as we pay tribute to this great nation with military marches, patriotic, and other Americana musical selections. Admission to this event is free!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KW0DF_0aT3lNhq00

Red Cross Blood Drive

Protection, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Power Red: A Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Neg, B...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJxyQ_0aT3lNhq00

Introduction to Watercolor Pencil with Darren Parker

Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 337 Lake Rd, Pratt, KS

http://www.vernonfilleyartmuseum.org/event-registration/?ee=238 Description: This 3hr workshop will allow the attendees to create their very own watercolor painting with the help and guidance of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LQDO_0aT3lNhq00

Adult Paint Night

Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1115 US HWY 54, Pratt, KS

For our first adult paint night, we will be painting a summer scene. Details to come closer to date. Each paint night you will be instructed in different painting techniques and styles. You will...

Learn More
Wilmore News Watch

Wilmore News Watch

Wilmore, KS
2
Followers
59
Post
48
Views
ABOUT

With Wilmore News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Wilmore, KS
City
Greensburg, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Pratt Jamboree#Sun Jul 07#Americana#Power Red
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wilmore, KSPosted by
Wilmore News Watch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Wilmore

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Wilmore: 1. Truck Driver CDL A; 2. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer; 3. Truck Driver CDL A - Home Weekly; 4. Hiring Flatbed Truck Drivers; 5. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer; 6. Truck Driver CDL A; 7. Hiring Flatbed Truck Drivers; 8. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer; 9. Truck Driver CDL A - Home Weekly; 10. Hiring Flatbed Truck Drivers;