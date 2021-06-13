Coming soon: Wilmore events

(WILMORE, KS) Wilmore is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilmore:

A fun-filled weekend in Pratt, Kansas for current and former residents! Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Upcoming Events for Back to Pratt Jamboree in Pratt, KS. A Meetup group with over 2 Members.

A Patriotic Concert - 35th Infantry Division Band Greensburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 200 S Main St, Greensburg, KS

Please join us as we pay tribute to this great nation with military marches, patriotic, and other Americana musical selections. Admission to this event is free!

Red Cross Blood Drive Protection, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Power Red: A Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Neg, B...

Introduction to Watercolor Pencil with Darren Parker Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 337 Lake Rd, Pratt, KS

http://www.vernonfilleyartmuseum.org/event-registration/?ee=238 Description: This 3hr workshop will allow the attendees to create their very own watercolor painting with the help and guidance of...

Adult Paint Night Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1115 US HWY 54, Pratt, KS

For our first adult paint night, we will be painting a summer scene. Details to come closer to date. Each paint night you will be instructed in different painting techniques and styles. You will...