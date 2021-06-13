Cancel
Wallace, KS

Wallace events coming up

Wallace Dispatch
 8 days ago

(WALLACE, KS) Wallace is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wallace:

Goodland, Kansas

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Goodland, Kansas at Goodland, Kansas, United States on Sat Jul 24 2021 at 08:00 pm

CNA COURSE #53504 Public Enrollments Accepted - Tribune, KS 2021

Tribune, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:59 PM

1) THIS COURSE IS FOR BOTH CLINICALS AND CLASSROOM IN COMBINATION. 2) DO NOT ENROLL IF YOU CANNOT ATTEND CLINICALS AT THIS LOCATION. 3) DO NOT ENROLL IF YOU CANNOT ATTEND CLASSROOM COURSE DATES AS...

Kingdom Youth Conference - Goodland, KS

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1121 Main St, Goodland, KS

Tentative Schedule FRIDAY NIGHT 6:00 Registration 6:30 Doors Open 7:00 Countdown into Worship – Kingdom Worship 7:30 Speaker 1st Session Ryan Edberg 8:15 Ministry Time 8:45 Break 9:00 Worship

Northwest Kansas District Free Pre Fair

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: Unnamed Road, Goodland, KS

The annual Northwest Kansas District Free Fair is held the first week in August. The fair attracts people from Kansas, Colorado, and Nebraska. Each year the

Wallace, KS
ABOUT

With Wallace Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

