Live events coming up in Valentine

(VALENTINE, TX) Live events are coming to Valentine.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Valentine:

Trans-Pecos Festival of Music + Love 2021: Accommodations Marfa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 802 South Highland Avenue, Marfa, TX 79843

A variety of on site accommodations for you to choose for your time under the big sky.

Mystery Lights Run 'N Gun Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 111 W Texas St, Marfa, TX

-Registration is open! -October 15th (RO's Run) & 16th (Competitors Run), 2021 -On the Shurley Ranch, 30 minutes south of Marfa Texas. -www.mysterylightsrunngun.com -This is the first year for...

Coolest Fourth of July Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 Court Ave, Fort Davis, TX

Friday, July 2nd - Vendors around the Courthouse lawn open at noon. Don\'t miss the fireworks extravaganza over the beautiful Davis Mountains of west Texas from the Jeff Davis County Park...

Buddy Vargas at Hotel El Capitan Van Horn, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 100 E Broadway, Van Horn, TX

Buddy Vargas at Hotel El Capitan at Hotel El Capitan, 100 E Broadway, Van Horn, Texas, Texas, US 79855, Van Horn on Sun Jun 20 2021 at 12:30 am

Luciferian March for a One World Government Fort Davis, TX Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: McDonald Observatory, 3640 Dark Sky Dr, Fort Davis, TX

Greetings citizens of Fort Davis, TX We are the Disciples of Lucifer. And we are here to fulfill the Prophecies of Revelations and start the foundation of forming a One World Government. We are...