Events on the Timber calendar

(TIMBER, OR) Live events are lining up on the Timber calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Timber area:

St. Anthony of Padua Mass Forest Grove, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 1660 Elm Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116

Celebrate Mass at St. Anthony of Padua - Advance Reservations Required

The Spooky at Ghost Creek: A Fore the Ladies x Pumpkin Ridge GC Event North Plains, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 12930 NW Old Pumpkin Ridge Road, North Plains, OR 97133

Meet us for an afternoon of 18 holes, food, drinks and meeting female golfers in the Portland area!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Forest Grove, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Imagine Possibilities 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament North Plains, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 12930 Northwest Old Pumpkin Ridge Road, North Plains, OR 97133

IP's annual charity golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge: a day of golf, games, fun, and a great cause!

Howard Hopkins - A Celebration of A Wonderful Life Vernonia, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 901 Park Dr, Vernonia, OR

Howard Hopkins, beloved husband, father, grandfather, forester, flyer, and all-around great guy, passed from this life on March 20, 2020, just as COVID-19 made a memorial impossible. Now that we...