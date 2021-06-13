Cancel
Volborg, MT

Events on the Volborg calendar

Volborg Updates
Volborg Updates
 8 days ago

(VOLBORG, MT) Volborg is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Volborg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmzfF_0aT3lHPU00

Miles City Ranch Rodeo & Bronc Ride

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 42, Garryowen Rd, Miles City, MT

Find all 2021 Miles City rodeos in Montana. This is a great show for cowboys and roping enthusiasts. Make sure not to miss the next show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXWbQ_0aT3lHPU00

Region 6 Championship Endurance Ride

Ashland, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Join us in beautiful Ashland, MT for the Region 6 Championship Endurance ride, held in conjunction with the AERC National ride. The 50 mile ride will be June 11, 2021, and the 100 mile ride will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4DuY_0aT3lHPU00

Miles Community College Kid’s Kollege: Art Around the World

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2715 Dickinson St, Miles City, MT

Tuesday classes are 1 hour $15 Thursday classes are 2 hours $30 China and Japan June 1 Origami Zoo June 3 Koi Fish Oil Pastel Australia June 8 Australian Instruments June 10 Animal Dot Painting on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZ7hz_0aT3lHPU00

Childbirth Education Class

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 2600 Wilson St, Miles City, MT

This one-day class will prepare you for the day that your baby is born. Topics will include breastfeeding, stages of labor, and breathing techniques. You'll be invited to tour our facility, meet...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZV1U_0aT3lHPU00

Working with Older Adults: Capacity, Exploitation, and Reporting-Miles City

Miles City, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 2715 Dickinson Street, Miles City, MT 59301

Training that focuses on assessing senior capacity, looking for signs of abuse and exploitation, and reporting suspected abuses.

Volborg, MT
ABOUT

With Volborg Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

