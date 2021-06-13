Events on the Volborg calendar

(VOLBORG, MT) Volborg is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Volborg:

Miles City Ranch Rodeo & Bronc Ride Miles City, MT

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 42, Garryowen Rd, Miles City, MT

Find all 2021 Miles City rodeos in Montana. This is a great show for cowboys and roping enthusiasts. Make sure not to miss the next show!

Region 6 Championship Endurance Ride Ashland, MT

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Join us in beautiful Ashland, MT for the Region 6 Championship Endurance ride, held in conjunction with the AERC National ride. The 50 mile ride will be June 11, 2021, and the 100 mile ride will...

Miles Community College Kid's Kollege: Art Around the World Miles City, MT

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2715 Dickinson St, Miles City, MT

Tuesday classes are 1 hour $15 Thursday classes are 2 hours $30 China and Japan June 1 Origami Zoo June 3 Koi Fish Oil Pastel Australia June 8 Australian Instruments June 10 Animal Dot Painting on...

Childbirth Education Class Miles City, MT

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 2600 Wilson St, Miles City, MT

This one-day class will prepare you for the day that your baby is born. Topics will include breastfeeding, stages of labor, and breathing techniques. You'll be invited to tour our facility, meet...

Working with Older Adults: Capacity, Exploitation, and Reporting-Miles City Miles City, MT

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 2715 Dickinson Street, Miles City, MT 59301

Training that focuses on assessing senior capacity, looking for signs of abuse and exploitation, and reporting suspected abuses.